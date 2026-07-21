Hyderabad: After receiving an overwhelming response from audiences across India, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is in Hyderabad today, July 21, to personally thank fans for making Main Vaapas Aaunga one of the year’s biggest success stories.

While the morning shows are already over, moviegoers still have a chance to catch the acclaimed director at several evening screenings across the city. According to the film’s official announcement, Imtiaz Ali is expected to visit the following theatres after the screenings:

PVR Superplex, Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad – 4:35 pm show

INOX Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda – 5:20 pm show

Sharing the update on social media, Imtiaz Ali said, “Main aa raha hun Hyderabad kyun ki Hyderabad ne hame bahaut pyaar diya hai to the film Main Vaapas Aaunga. I want to come to the theatres and thank all of you, meet all of you and take your reactions for the film… See you at the cinemas.”

The director has been touring cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Chandigarh, making surprise appearances inside theatres to interact with audiences and express his gratitude.

Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to modest box office numbers before witnessing an extraordinary turnaround through strong word-of-mouth. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic period drama, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Naseeruddin Shah and Vedang Raina, with music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Fans planning to watch the film this evening can still book tickets and may get an opportunity to meet the celebrated filmmaker in person after the screening.