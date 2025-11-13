Meet Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan at Dubai’s Global Village

Don’t miss the rare chance to see the star duo live on Thursday, November 20.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th November 2025 8:12 pm IST
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan share a warm moment outdoors, smiling during a scene from the film Neelofar, with colourful balloons in the background.
Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in a scene from Neelofar.

Dubai: Pakistani superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to captivate fans in Dubai as they appear at Global Village on Thursday, November 20.

The stars will take to the Main Stage alongside City 1016 FM for a special evening celebrating their upcoming film Neelofar, which releases in cinemas on Friday, November 28.

The event begins at 8:30 pm, with access included in the standard Global Village entry ticket priced at Dirham 25.

Their appearance marks a widely anticipated reunion, bringing together the beloved Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt duo whose on-screen chemistry has resonated with audiences across the region. Their presence is expected to draw large crowds to Dubai’s multicultural attraction.

About Neelofar

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar is a romantic drama produced by Fawad Khan. The film marks the third collaboration between the two stars.

The teaser suggests Mahira Khan portrays Neelofar, a blind woman whose emotional depth shapes the story and profoundly influences the life of Mansoor Ali Khan, a writer played by Fawad Khan.

