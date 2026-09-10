Meet first captain of Bigg Boss 20 house, Kanika Mann in trouble

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has crowned its first captain, and rapper Yung DSA has taken charge of the house after winning a high-voltage captaincy task.

Yung DSA, Aasif Khan and Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, were the three contenders competing for the season’s first captaincy. For the final task, the remaining housemates had to choose a contender and help them collect and protect their popcorn while targeting their rivals’ stock.

With the house divided among the three contenders, the task soon turned chaotic. The battle also sparked heated confrontations between Gullu and ScoutOP, while Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan became involved in another argument.

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After all the pushing, planning and aggressive gameplay, Yung DSA emerged victorious and became the first captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house. The win gives him early authority in the game and could also strengthen the equations he has begun forming inside the house.

However, his victory could spell trouble for Kanika Mann. Before the result, all three contenders were asked to name the contestant whose lifeline they would take away if they became captain. Aasif picked Arishfa Khan, Gullu selected Uditi Singh, while Yung DSA named Kanika.

With Yung DSA now wearing the captain’s crown, Kanika is set to lose one of her lifelines. She is already nominated for eviction in the first week, making the captaincy result an even bigger setback for her game.