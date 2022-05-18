Meet Krishnaiah, YSR’s Rajya Sabha candidate

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday announced four candidates for Rajya Sabha, surprisingly picking two of them from neighbouring Telangana.

Backward classes leader R. Krishnaiah and Supreme Court lawyer S. Niranjan Reddy, both belonging to Telangana.

Krishnaiah, who hails from the Vikarabad district of Telangana, is the President of the National BC Association.

Political background of Krishnaiah

He quit the Congress party and joined YSRCP in February 2019 at the invitation of Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana, he had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from the Miryalaguda constituency.

In 2014, Krishnaiah joined TDP. He was elected to Telangana Assembly from the L.B. Nagar constituency in 2014 on a TDP ticket but switched loyalties to the Congress party on the eve of the 2018 elections.

Many movements

The 68-year-old led several movements for the backward classes (BCs) and unemployed. He has been fighting for the BCs for the last 35 years.

He had led agitation not only against the Andhra Pradesh government but also against the Central government, private educational managements.

He also fought legal battles in high courts and Supreme Court for the sake of upliftment of living standards of individuals belonging to backward classes.

With inputs from agencies