On the work front, Meezaan made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal', which tanked at the box office

Meezaan Jafri performs Umrah ahead of Eid
Meezaan Jafri (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ahead of Eid, actor-comedian Jaaved Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jafri reached the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ‘Hungama 2’ actor posted a couple of pictures and videos from his visit to the holy city.

In one frame, Meezaan is clad in a white shawl, a typical attire to perform Umrah. He captioned the post as ‘Umrah’. In another frame, he wrote, “4 hr drive later, No sleep, No sehri, But we got to finish what we came to do…” as he reached the Masjid Al Nabawi.

Earlier Television actor Hina Khan and Bigg Boss contestants Aly Gony and Asim Riaz also participated in Umrah, this year.

On the work front, Meezaan made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Malaal’, which tanked at the box office.

The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama ‘Hungama 2’, which was released on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar.

Meezaan will next be seen in ‘Yaariyan 2’ alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, and Pearl V Puri. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ fame have come on board to direct the second instalment. ‘Yaariyan’, which was directed by Divya, starred Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria.

‘Yaariyan 2’ also stars Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier in pivotal roles.

