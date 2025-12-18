Mehbooba Mufti objects to ‘fertile’ land being allotted to BSF camp

“Omar Abdullah is the chief minister, and he should intervene to protect the interests of the people. The BSF can be given infertile land,” Mufti said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to reconsider allotting “fertile” land to the BSF for setting up a security camp in Pulwama district.

“This is fertile land located in the middle of the village. It should not be given to the BSF for establishing a camp as the livelihoods of many people are attached to this land,” Mufti told reporters after visiting Pochal village in Pulwama.

The former chief minister was accompanied by the party’s Pulwama MLA, Waheed Para.

“Omar Abdullah is the chief minister, and he should intervene to protect the interests of the people. The BSF can be given infertile land,” Mufti said, adding that she will also raise the issue with the defence minister.

The PDP recently brought a Bill in the Assembly that would have protected these lands, but Abdullah branded it as a Bill for land grabbers, Mufti said.

“Demolitions have intensified since the rejection of the PDP’s land protection Bill, leaving people fearful and vulnerable,” the PDP chief alleged.

