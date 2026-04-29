Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has never shied away from speaking openly about his personal life, unlike many other superstars in India. After his divorce from Kiran Rao, the actor is now in a relationship with Bengaluru-based fashion and photography professional Gauri Spratt.

Since making their relationship official in March 2025, Aamir has been candid about his love life and often speaks fondly about Gauri.

Aamir Khan speaks about Gauri Spratt again

In a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Aamir spoke about his relationships, his children, and the emotional fulfilment he now feels.

“I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today),” he shared.

‘I am already married to her’

The couple has recently taken their relationship a step further by moving in together into a new home in Mumbai. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed more about their bond and future plans.

“Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along,” he said.

Despite the move, Aamir mentioned that he will continue to live close to his family, reflecting the importance he places on maintaining strong personal connections.

A relationship years in the making

Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri in March 2025 after months of speculation. Interestingly, the two have known each other for over 25 years but only began dating more than a year ago. With a 14-year age gap, the couple has often been seen supporting each other publicly, offering a glimpse into their strong and steady partnership.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple shares two children Junaid and Ira. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and they separated in 2021. The two have a son, Azad.

Despite the end of both marriages, Aamir continues to maintain amicable relationships with his former partners and remains actively involved in co-parenting his children.