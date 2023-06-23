Mercedes-AMG SL 55 launch in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer with Mercedes-Benz India VP Sales & Marketing Lance Bennett, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar during the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and film director Zoya Akhtar during the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: The new Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster during its launch, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

