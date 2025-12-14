Messi event chaos in Kolkata: Chief organiser sent to 14-day police custody

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th December 2025 2:42 pm IST
Kolkata: Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour
Kolkata: Vandalised canopies and chairs seen amid chaos during an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Fans protested after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the footballer despite paying hefty sums for tickets. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: A court here on Sunday sent Satadru Datta, the chief organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium where chaos erupted a day ago, to 14-day police custody, an officer said.

Datta was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Saturday for “mismanagement” of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

The counsel, appearing for Datta, told the court that his client was being “victimised and framed”, the officer said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

“We expect that the police investigation in the next 14 days will bring clarity,” Datta’s lawyer said.

BJP supporters held a protest outside the court when Datta was taken there.

Widespread violence, disorder

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi’s brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated.

Memory Khan Seminar

They failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having travelled from far and wide and paying hefty sums for tickets.

The police said they were also investigating how organisers allowed the sale of bottled waters and beverages inside the stadium premises, which are banned items during such events.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th December 2025 2:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button