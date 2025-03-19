Met dept predicts heat waves at 58 mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast that heat waves will grip 58 mandals across the state on Wednesday.

“Out of the 58 mandals, 13 are from Srikakulam district, followed by Vizianagaram district (18), and Parvathipuram Manyam district (14), which are likely to experience heat wave conditions,” said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a release.

He further stated that three mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, two in Kakinada district, seven in East Godavari district, and one in Eluru district are also expected to be affected.

The agency observed that Pedda Devalapuram village in Nandyala district recorded the highest temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, followed by Ulindakonda village in Kurnool district, which recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, Khajipet in Kadapa district registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, Darimadugu in Prakasam district 41.5 degrees Celsius, and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district and Wattalur in Annamayya district recorded 41 degrees Celsius respectively.