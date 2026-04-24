Metro tickets, bus pass, entry to attractions in Telangana now all in one app

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the Mee Ticket App, a one-stop solution for Metro tickets, bus passes and entry tickets to attractions across the state.

It currently offers online ticket access to 219 locations, including parks, temples, zoos, forest safaris, boating, museums, monuments, nature camps and even EV charging locations.

Developed under MeeSeva, the app allows people to skip long queues and plan both indoor and outdoor activities seamlessly.

According to a release, the app has recorded over 2.5 lakh downloads, more than 6 lakh bookings and completed transactions worth over Rs 4 crore.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu said more services will soon be added to expand digital access for citizens.