Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 6th December 2022 1:38 pm IST
Microsoft offers 10-year deal on new 'CoD' games to Sony
San Francisco: Microsoft has offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future ‘Call of Duty’ (CoD) games available on PlayStation, if its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition goes ahead.

Microsoft president Brad Smith confirmed the deal in an op-ed on Monday, reports The Verge.

Smith noted that “Sony has emerged as the loudest objector” to Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and “it’s as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix”.

“We’ve offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new ‘Call of Duty’ release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox.

“We’re open to providing the same commitment to other platforms and making it legally enforceable by regulators in the US, UK and European Union,” he added.

Last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had announced plans to keep the ‘CoD’ game on PlayStation forever.

In September, Microsoft had said it would keep the popular game on the PlayStation for “several more years”.

