Middle East’s largest food hall ‘Market Island’ to open in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Festival City Mall is set to open a huge food hall called “The Market Island”, spanning an area of ​​70,000 square feet, making it the biggest of its kind in the Middle East.

The food hall, as big as 11 football stadiums, is a collaborative project between Dubai and Russian real estate company Zemskiy Group

Market Island is Zemskiy Group’s first project in the UAE.

Market Island is located on the ground floor at the northern end of the mall, and will officially open in December. With a capacity of more than 3,500 seats, it will house 53 food outlets and restaurants.

The food hall aims to be a tourist and entertainment center as well as a place to eat. Local DJ sets and live entertainment will also be available for visitors to enjoy.

Hayssam Hajjar, general manager of Al-Futtaim Malls, describes the space as “a cutting-edge venue that fuses the worlds of food and entertainment”.