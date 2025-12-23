Min Ponguleti flags lapses in Telangana govt land records

Hyderabad: The Telangana Revenue department will soon conduct a comprehensive review of assigned lands and Bhoodan properties, with minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directing officials to ensure that all government-acquired lands are properly registered under state ownership rather than remaining in private individuals’ names.

During a surprise inspection of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) office in Hyderabad on Monday, December 22, minister Ponguleti Srinivas discovered that several land parcels acquired by the government decades ago for various purposes are still registered under the names of private individuals.

He instructed officials to immediately update land records to transfer these properties into government accounts.

Also Read Telangana High Court refuses to stay GHMC reorganisation

Digital land records portal launch

The minister announced plans to make the Bhoobharati portal more accessible to farmers, providing comprehensive land information through a single platform.

Citizens will be able to access details, including registration, mutation, market value, village maps, revenue orders, RoR (Record of Rights), sketches, and other relevant information by logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.

“We are developing the software to ensure it is error-free. A farmer should be able to obtain all necessary information about their land with just one meter accuracy,” Ponguleti stated during the review meeting attended by Revenue Department secretary Lokesh Kumar, CCLA secretary Manda Makarand, Stamps department IG Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu, and NIC representatives.

Pending vigilance cases and new office construction

The minister revealed plans to review vigilance cases against employees that have been pending for several years. He also announced that new tahsildar offices will be constructed across the state with uniform designs to ensure consistency in government infrastructure.

During the inspection, Ponguleti expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the CCLA office, describing it as the nerve centre of land administration. He directed officials to modernise the facility to corporate standards.