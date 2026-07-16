Minister inspects food, sanitation at Hyderabad Gurukuls

Surprise inspections were conducted at Chaitanyapuri Women's Law College, the Ibrahimpatnam Residential Degree College and the Saroornagar Girls' Gurukul School in Hyderabad.

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Group of children and teachers in a classroom during an educational event.

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for SC, ST Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar said that the state government is committed to providing quality education, food, drinking water and sanitation facilities to students in Gurukul educational institutions.

He conducted surprise inspections at Chaitanyapuri Women’s Law College, the Ibrahimpatnam Residential Degree College (RDC) and Saroornagar Girls’ Gurukul School in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 16, to understand students’ problems and provide solutions on the spot.

When students informed him of a water shortage, the minister directed the Rangareddy Collector to provide a permanent drinking water facility through the Mission Bhagiratha pipeline.

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He also inspected the hostel rooms, dining hall, kitchen, classrooms, library, laboratories, toilets and sanitation management. He specifically inquired about the quality of food, menu implementation and hygiene standards.

Inspection at the government hostel for persons with disabilities

Later, the minister visited the office of the Deputy Director of the Divyangulas Welfare Department, the government hostel for persons with disabilities and the school at Nalgonda X Roads.

He took a serious note of the shortage of teachers and directed the Deputy Director and the school principal to immediately send proposals to the government regarding details of vacant posts, required teaching staff and other facilities.

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He also instructed officials to continuously monitor aspects such as food, cleanliness, drinking water, medical services, classrooms, teaching facilities and student safety in the hostel.

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