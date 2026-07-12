Maggots found in mid day meal at Gurukul in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: Maggots were found in a midday meal served at a Gurukul school in Telangana’s Jagtial on Saturday, July 11. The principal was livid after being questioned regarding the issue.

The incident occurred at the Telangana Social Welfare Girls’ Residential School in Metpally where 530 students were served maggot infested rice and spoilt vegetables. When questioned regarding the issue, Principal D Madhuri lost her cool and said, “Who are you to question me?”

A video shared on social media showed maggots in the rice and dal served at the school. Vegetable like Lady’s Finger were in a rotten condition.

Maggots were found in a midday meal served at a Gurukul school in Telangana's Jagtial on Saturday, July 11. The principal was livid after being questioned regarding the issue.



The incident occurred at the Telangana Social Welfare Girls' Residential School in Metpalli where 530… pic.twitter.com/JVgvuCqpsG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

Students served maggot infested food in Nagarkurnool

The incident in Jagtial is the latest in Telangana where students were served maggot infested food at the gurukul school. Earlier, on July 9, at least 40 students fell ill after consuming maggot infested khichdi for breakfast in Nagarkurnool district.

According to one of the students who was fortunate not to have consumed the food, he was about to go for breakfast at around 9 am when his fellow students informed him that the khichdi was infested with maggots, and everybody started developing symptoms like vomiting and stomach ache.

All the affected students were immediately shifted to the Achampet Government Hospital, where they were being treated.

Achampet MLA Dr Vamshi Krishna and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, who were in Delhi at the time of the incident, immediately called the doctors, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Nagarkurnool Collector, directing the officials to provide adequate treatment to the children.