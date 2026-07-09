Nagarkurnool: 40 kids sick after eating maggot-infested khichdi

Hyderabad: As many as 40 children of the Mannanur Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Gurukul Hostel in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district fell ill after consuming maggot-infested khichdi for breakfast on Thursday morning, July 9.

According to Shiva, one of the students who was fortunate not to have consumed the food, he was about to go for breakfast at around 9 am when his fellow students informed him that the khichdi was infested with maggots, and everybody started developing symptoms like vomiting and stomach ache.

All the affected students were immediately shifted to the Achampet Government Hospital, where they were being treated.

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Achampet MLA Dr Vamshi Krishna and Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, who were in Delhi at the time of the incident, immediately called the doctors, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Nagarkurnool Collector, directing the officials to provide adequate treatment to the children.

In a video message, Dr Vamshi Krishna said that a thorough investigation will be conducted on the food poisoning incident and anybody found to have shown negligence in their duties, whether it is the principal, caretaker or anybody else, will be dealt with sternly.

Around 40 tribal students fell ill due to food poisoning at Mannanur PVTG Gurukul hostel at 9 am on Thursday, July 9. pic.twitter.com/Ldbrim7zrR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 9, 2026

“Even last year, in another hostel in Amrabad mandal there was a similar incident of food poisoning. Such incidents repeating show negligence towards duties on the part of the officials. Strict action will be initiated against such people,” he assured.