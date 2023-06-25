Ministry of Ayush organizes three-day Swasthya Wellness Expo in Hyderabad’s Hitex

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with prominent Ayurvedic and Unani doctors, is hosting a three-day Swasthya Wellness Expo from 23 to 25 June at Hitex in Hyderabad. The expo, which aims to promote traditional healing practices, features engaging paper presentations by renowned experts in the field.

The event showcases the rich heritage of Ayurveda and Unani medicine, highlighting their effectiveness in maintaining overall well-being. Visitors have the opportunity to explore and learn about the wide range of natural products and medicines available, offering alternative approaches to healthcare.

The exhibition of natural products and medicines has garnered significant attention from attendees, who are eager to discover the therapeutic benefits of these offerings. The expo serves as a platform for manufacturers and distributors of natural products to showcase their innovative and high-quality offerings to a diverse audience.

The main objective of the Swasthya Wellness Expo is to create awareness about the benefits of traditional medicine and its contribution to holistic health. Through interactive sessions and informative presentations, attendees gain valuable insights into the ancient healing practices of Ayurveda and Unani.

The event has received an overwhelming response from both professionals and the general public. The paper presentations by Ayurvedic and Unani doctors have been well-received, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and insights into the latest advancements and research in the field of traditional medicine.

In addition to the informative sessions and presentations, the expo also offers an array of stalls showcasing natural products, herbal remedies, and organic supplements. Visitors have the opportunity to engage with experts, seek personalized advice, and make informed decisions about their health and well-being.