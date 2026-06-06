Minor girl among 4 injured in Vikarabad eatery roof collapse

The injured were shifted to Sangareddy District Hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th June 2026 10:08 pm IST|   Updated: 6th June 2026 10:11 pm IST
The rescue efforts at the tiffin centre

Hyderabad: Four people, including a 12-year-old minor girl, were injured when the rooftop of a roadside eatery collapsed in Marpalli mandal headquarters of Vikarabad district on Saturday afternoon, June 6.

The injured were shifted to Sangareddy District Hospital for treatment.

According to Vikarabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) C Anjaiah, around 50 years ago, the SC Corporation had constructed some sheds and gave them on lease to one Begari Ramulu, after whom his son Chakrapani had been handling their operations.

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Six months ago, Chakrapani gave one of those sheds on lease to a person named Nazeer, who has been running a tiffin centre in it.

At around 11 am on Saturday, while there were people having their breakfast at the tiffin centre, the slab made of mud suddenly collapsed on them. Nazeer, 12-year-old Chandana, Shiva Kumar and Ramesh received fracture injuries in the roof collapse.

The DSP said that Marpalli Superintendent of Police (SI) Raoof and Mominpet Circle Inspector (CI) Venkat reached the spot immediately and rescued those under the mud rubble. He said the issue would be represented to the state government to provide medical help to the victims.

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He also said that a case has been registered and necessary action will be taken against those responsible for the roof’s collapse.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 6th June 2026 10:08 pm IST|   Updated: 6th June 2026 10:11 pm IST

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