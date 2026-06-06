Telangana: Three drown in river while saving relative

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three people, including two minor girls, drowned in the Manjeera River in Telangana’s Kamareddy on Friday, June 5, while trying to save their relative.

The incident occurred at Budimi village, Banswada mandal, where the man, Bhanuprasad, slipped into the river while answering nature’s call. The deceased were identified as Anitha, 40, her 13-year-old daughter Shivani and 14-year-old niece Pavani. The family was attending the Yellamma Sambaram festival.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, an official at the Banswada Police said, “The incident occurred at 4:30 pm. Bhanuprasad had gone near the river to relieve himself. He fell into the water due to the strong current of waves. The women attempted to save him and drowned.”

The police said that Bhanuprasad is under treatment at a hospital and a case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Banswada Government Hospital for postmortem, the official said.