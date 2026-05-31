22-year-old Hyderabad student drowns in Texas after rescuing three friends 

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old student from Hyderabad drowned while saving his three friends in Texas, US, on Friday, May 29.

The deceased, Anurup Reddy Koduru, had graduated from the University of North Texas a few weeks ago. The incident occurred at the Toledo Bend Reservoir, where Koduru and his friends had gone for an outing.

Koduru, who is well-versed in swimming, noticed his friends struggling inside the water. He jumped into the reservoir and tried to pull them out. Tragedy struck after he rescued the three and was entangled in a fishing net.

According to reports, Koduru was swept by strong waves. A rescue team later recovered the student’s body from 20 feet under the water. After Koduru’s death, his brother Ashrit initiated a fundraiser to help transport the body to Hyderabad for the last rites.

Koduru’s family expressed grief over his death and released a statement saying, “We are absolutely devastated, and our immediate priority is to transport his body from the United States back home to our parents and family in India. The cost of international repatriation, legal documentation, and transportation is incredibly high.”

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Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed that the 22-year-old man was a resident of Denton, Texas. “Sheriff Aaron Mitchell sadly reports a 22-year-old Denton, Texas man drowned this afternoon, Friday, May 29, 2026. Initial reports indicate the man was swimming with friends at the spillway near Toledo Bend Dam when he went under,” the Sherrif’s office said in a statement.

Agencies, including the South Sabine Fire District, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, North Sabine Fire District, Sabine River Authority, Acadian Ambulance, Life Air Rescue and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, were deployed for the search and recovery operation.

The Consulate condoles the tragic demise of Anurup Reddy Koduru, a young Indian student who just graduated from UNT, Denton. The Consulate’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and remain in touch with the family and the concerned to extend all possible assistance… — India in Houston (@cgihou) May 30, 2026

The Indian Consulate in Houston expressed condolences on X, and said, “The Consulate condoles the tragic demise of Anurup Reddy Koduru, a young Indian student who just graduated from UNT, Denton. The Consulate’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and remain in touch with the family and the concerned to extend all possible assistance and facilitation.”