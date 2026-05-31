22-year-old Hyderabad student drowns in Texas after rescuing three friends 

Koduru was swept by strong waves, a rescue team later recovered the student's body from 20 feet under the water.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 12:09 pm IST
Anurup Reddy Koduru
Anurup Reddy Koduru

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old student from Hyderabad drowned while saving his three friends in Texas, US, on Friday, May 29.

The deceased, Anurup Reddy Koduru, had graduated from the University of North Texas a few weeks ago. The incident occurred at the Toledo Bend Reservoir, where Koduru and his friends had gone for an outing.

Koduru, who is well-versed in swimming, noticed his friends struggling inside the water. He jumped into the reservoir and tried to pull them out. Tragedy struck after he rescued the three and was entangled in a fishing net.

Subhan Bakery

According to reports, Koduru was swept by strong waves. A rescue team later recovered the student’s body from 20 feet under the water. After Koduru’s death, his brother Ashrit initiated a fundraiser to help transport the body to Hyderabad for the last rites.

Koduru’s family expressed grief over his death and released a statement saying, “We are absolutely devastated, and our immediate priority is to transport his body from the United States back home to our parents and family in India. The cost of international repatriation, legal documentation, and transportation is incredibly high.”

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed that the 22-year-old man was a resident of Denton, Texas. “Sheriff Aaron Mitchell sadly reports a 22-year-old Denton, Texas man drowned this afternoon, Friday, May 29, 2026. Initial reports indicate the man was swimming with friends at the spillway near Toledo Bend Dam when he went under,” the Sherrif’s office said in a statement.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Agencies, including the South Sabine Fire District, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, North Sabine Fire District, Sabine River Authority, Acadian Ambulance, Life Air Rescue and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, were deployed for the search and recovery operation.

The Indian Consulate in Houston expressed condolences on X, and said, “The Consulate condoles the tragic demise of Anurup Reddy Koduru, a young Indian student who just graduated from UNT, Denton. The Consulate’s thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and remain in touch with the family and the concerned to extend all possible assistance and facilitation.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 12:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button