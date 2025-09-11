Hyderabad student battles for life in US; kin urge consulate for visa.

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad is battling for life in the United States (US) and his kin have urged the consulate in the city for an emergency visa.

The student landed in the hospital after a road accident.

Accident

As per the details, the student who is identified as Mohammed Zaid, a resident of Old Malakpet, met with an accident in Connecticut in the US on Saturday.

The accident occurred when he went out to buy groceries from a store. He was hit by an unknown car.

He is pursuing graduation in health profession and related clinical science from the University of Bridgeport, Connecticut USA.

Kin urge US consulate in Hyderabad as student is serious

Following the accident, he was admitted to St. Vincent’s Medical Centre, Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut.

As for the past three days, the student has been battling for life and is on a ventilator and unconscious. His family members urged the US consulate in Hyderabad to issue an emergency visa. They also made a request to the state government to help them.

It remains to be seen whether the consulate will issue an emergency visa to the family members.