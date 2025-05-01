Minor raped by 60-yr-old in Nainital; Communal tensions flare up, mosque stoned

Nainital: Communal tension broke out in Uttarakhand’s Nainital after a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old man, triggering protests and vandalism, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 12. The accused, Usman, who works as a contractor, reportedly lured the girl and took her in his car and committed the crime.

On April 30, her mother filed a police complaint, and Usman was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

However, news spread like wildfire, resulting in communal tension in Nanital. Members of Hindutva outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station demanding stern action against the accused.

An angry mob vandalised Usman’s office in a market area. They did not stop there. They also vandalised shops and eateries run by Muslims. A nearby mosque was allegedly stoned. Videos have emerged showing the mob shouting slogans against Pakistan, damaging vehicles, and shopkeepers from the minority community being dragged, slapped, and kicked have surfaced on social media platforms.

Senior officials, including superintendent of police (City) Jagdish Chandra, intervened and assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against the accused, helping to defuse the situation. The protests continued past midnight, prompting police to intensify patrolling till 2 am to prevent any further escalation.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prahlad Meena has appealed for peace and communal brotherhood. Stating that an investigation has been launched and “strictest legal action will be ensured against the accused”, the officer requested the residents of Nanital not to believe in rumours.

“I appeal to all residents and visitors of Nainital to maintain peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood. Please do not pay attention to any kind of rumours and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order. Do not participate in any activity that may harm the dignity of Nainital or negatively impact its image as a tourist destination,” he said in a statement.

Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to maintain peace, SP Chandra said.

(With PTI inputs)