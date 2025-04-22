12-year-old Dalit girl raped by neighbhour in Agra, FIR lodged

A 12-year-old Dalit girl was brutally raped by her 30-year-old neighbhour on April 18 in Kheragarh area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

The child was sleeping when her rapist entered her home between 2 am to 3 am. As he tried to grab her, she tried to scream but was immediately gagged with a cloth. He took her to an isolated place in the outskrits of the village and raped her.

Mustering all courage, the child returned home and informed her father about the incident. Her father, who is a daily wage labourer, immediately lodged a complaint at the Kheragarh police station.

DCP Atul Sharma said the investigating team found blood stains at the location where the crime was committed. “The accused has been identified. He owns a sweet shop. Three police teams are working to arrest him. We will ensure a fast trial and maximum punishment. The girl has been sent for medical examination,” the police officer said.

An FIR has been filed under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, along with sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.