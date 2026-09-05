Mirzapur The Movie review: A paisa-vasool return to bhaukaal

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Mirzapur: The Movie takes place between the sixth and seventh episodes of season 1. It takes viewers back to the early days of Mirzapur and follows Babban Babua Yadav’s attempt to infiltrate the city’s criminal empire and capture its coveted throne.

Unlike the series, the film does not give its characters too many underlying complexities. Everyone appears comparatively relaxed, and the storytelling remains simple and straightforward. However, this approach works because the writers are not trying to recreate an entire season on the big screen.

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Instead, they opt for a comedy-action entertainer. The comedy is genuinely funny and rarely feels forced, while the action remains true to the brutal and unapologetic world of Mirzapur. The balance between humour and violence helps the film retain its familiar identity while offering something lighter for the big screen.

Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, and Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, carry much of the film on their shoulders. Their energy, rivalry and screen presence keep the proceedings entertaining. Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya and the remaining ensemble provide solid support, ensuring that the film never moves too far away from the franchise’s original flavour.

However, the real star of the show is Ravi Kishan. His arrival as Babban Babua Yadav comes as a pleasant surprise, and the actor delivers the role in style. He brings humour, menace and unpredictability to the character, making Babban one of the most memorable additions to the Mirzapur universe.

The background score, music and songs also elevate the experience, particularly during the climax. When the action reaches its peak, the BGM adds the necessary weight and turns the final stretch into a proper big-screen spectacle.

The film continues to rely heavily on abusive language, and some of it feels unnecessary. However, if one can look past that and focus on the story, action and comedy, Mirzapur: The Movie hits it out of the park as an entertainer.

The writers also handle the film’s placement within the franchise extremely well. Someone who has watched only the first season can watch this movie before moving on to Seasons 2 and 3 without affecting or changing the plot of either season.

One disappointment, however, awaits those hoping to see the original Bablu Pandit return. Vikrant Massey does not reprise the role, with Jitendra Kumar stepping in as Bablu instead. While Jitendra brings his own charm to the character, fans of Massey’s original performance may still feel his absence.

The climax also leaves the door open for some of these characters to appear in Season 4. It feels like the film may have been used to establish them as figures from Mirzapur’s past before bringing them into the present timeline. For now, though, that remains purely speculation.

Overall, Mirzapur: The Movie is a full-fledged paisa-vasool entertainer packed with comedy, action, memorable performances and the franchise’s trademark bhaukaal.