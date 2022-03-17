Miss World 2021: Hyderabad’s Manasa Waranasi’s loses crown

Hyderabad: Karolina Bielawska from Poland has been announced as the winner of Miss World 2021. The 70th edition of the beauty pageant took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Shree Saini from the United States is the 1st runner-up, and Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire is the 2nd runner-up.

Hyderabad’s Manasa Varanasi, who represented India at Miss World 2021, failed to grab the coveted title. She managed to reach top 12, but failed to make it to top 6.

Your confirmed Top 13!



1 Vietnam

2 Mexico

3 Northern Ireland

4 Philippines

6 Poland

6 Somalia

7 USA

8 Colombia

9 Czech Republic

10 France

11 India

12 Indonesia

13 Côte D’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/ntRM8304Op — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

Manasa was born in Hyderabad and has studied her degree from Vasavi College of Engineering. After completing her education and graduating with a computer science degree she started to work as a financial information exchange analyst.

She was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 in February last year. The three most influential people in her life are her mother, grandmother, and younger sister. Manasa is also highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. Check out some of her pictures below.