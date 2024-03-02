Miss World contestants pay tributes to RSS founder Hedgewar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 2:39 pm IST

Nagur: Six contestants of the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant along with Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, visited the memorial of Dr K B Hedgewar at Reshimbagh here and paid tributes to the RSS founder, its functionary said.

The Instagram account of Miss World posted the pictures of six Miss World contestants visiting Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir to pay respects to him and learn about the humanitarian activities of the RSS.
The post said it was an “inspiring experience” for the contestants and a “nice exchange of ideas”.

