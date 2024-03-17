Misuse of ED, CBI against Oppn will be poll issue: Tejashwi Yadav

Mumbai: RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the misuse of probe agencies like the CBI and ED against the INDIA alliance leaders will be an issue in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance comprises the Congress and more than 20 opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at Mumbai airport, Yadav said, “The ED and CBI are working against the alliance partners and it is the issue on which the alliance will fight the elections.”

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said he will attend the rally later in the evening at Shivaji Park as he had received an invitation letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.