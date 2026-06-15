MLA Iqbal Hussain hospitalised; Shivakumar visits hospital

Bengaluru: Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. According to available information, the Congress legislator was rushed to Vaidehi Hospital after experiencing health complications.

Hospital sources said that Iqbal Hussain is responding positively to treatment and is currently out of danger. A team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition and providing necessary medical care.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Vaidehi Hospital and enquired about the MLA’s health. He interacted with doctors and family members to assess Hussain’s condition and wished him a speedy recovery.

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The sudden health scare has triggered concern among Congress leaders and supporters in Ramanagara district. Several party workers and well-wishers have been gathering at the hospital and seeking updates on his recovery.

Iqbal Hussain has been one of the most vocal supporters of D.K. Shivakumar within the Congress party. Over the past several months, he had repeatedly stated in public that Shivakumar would eventually become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, despite resistance and differing views within sections of the party.

His statements had often attracted political attention, as they came at a tim