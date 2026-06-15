Anant Ambani offers special prayers at Kollur Mookambika Temple

Udupi: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s recent visit to the renowned Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, another high-profile devotee arrived at the sacred shrine on Sunday. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani visited the temple and offered special prayers to Goddess Mookambika.

Anant Ambani arrived at the temple accompanied by his family’s close spiritual guru and participated in various religious rituals and special poojas conducted at the sanctum. Temple authorities made arrangements for the visit, during which he sought the blessings of the presiding deity.

The visit attracted the attention of devotees and visitors present at the temple premises. Anant Ambani spent some time at the shrine participating in the religious ceremonies before interacting briefly with temple officials.

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Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in South India, regularly attracts political leaders, film personalities, industrialists and devotees from across the country. The temple is particularly popular among devotees from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The visit comes just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid a visit to the temple and offered prayers, drawing significant public attention. With Anant Ambani’s visit, the temple once again witnessed the presence of a prominent personality seeking the blessings of Goddess Mookambika.

Temple sources said the special pooja rituals were performed in accordance with traditional customs, and Anant Ambani participated in the ceremonies with devotion before concluding his visit.