Nirmala Sitharaman joins cleanliness drive in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in a cleanliness drive in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 13, drawing attention as she personally took part in sweeping roads while wearing a face mask and gloves as part of the Swachhata Abhiyan programme.

The cleanliness campaign was organised by the Karnataka BJP to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 years in office. Sitharaman joined party workers and volunteers at Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru, where she actively participated in the drive and highlighted the importance of maintaining public cleanliness.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a clean India has transformed the Swachh Bharat mission into a nationwide movement. She noted that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of cleanliness has evolved beyond a government programme and become a way of life for millions of Indians under Modi’s leadership.

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“Swachh Bharat is no longer merely a campaign. It has become a people’s movement and a part of everyday life for citizens across the country,” she said.

Following the cleanliness drive, Sitharaman interacted with pushcart vegetable vendors operating in the area. During the interaction, she enquired about their livelihoods and awareness of various Central government welfare and financial assistance schemes.

The vendors, in turn, urged the Union Minister to help them obtain loans under government-backed schemes designed for small traders and street vendors. Sitharaman listened to their concerns and sought details regarding their access to credit facilities.

The BJP said the campaign was aimed at celebrating the achievements of the Modi government over the past 12 years while also promoting public participation in cleanliness and civic responsibility initiatives.

Party leaders and workers participated in the programme in large numbers, reiterating their commitment to the ideals of Swachh Bharat and public welfare. The event concluded with a call for citizens to actively contribute towards keeping their surroundings clean and maintaining public hygiene.