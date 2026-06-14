Evening downpour drenches Bengaluru, traffic snarls across city

Bengaluru: A spell of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Saturday evening, June 13, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and difficulties for commuters returning home after work.

The city has been witnessing increased rainfall activity over the last two days as monsoon conditions strengthen across Karnataka. On Saturday, cloudy skies prevailed throughout the day before heavy showers began in the evening, affecting normal life in several localities.

Major areas such as Majestic, Town Hall, Malleshwaram, Shivajinagar, Sheshadripuram, Freedom Park, Gandhinagar, Chamarajpet, Rajajinagar, Vijayanagar, Shantinagar, Madiwala and Chikkapete received substantial rainfall.

Low-lying areas affected

The sudden downpour transformed several roads into temporary pools of water. In many low-lying areas, rainwater accumulated rapidly, slowing traffic and creating challenges for motorists. Vehicles were seen moving cautiously through flooded stretches as visibility dropped due to continuous rain.

The rain coincided with peak evening traffic hours, worsening congestion on key roads and junctions. Commuters travelling from offices experienced delays, while public transport services also faced slower movement in some areas.

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Many two-wheeler riders were forced to stop and wait for the rain to subside. At KR Market and nearby locations, numerous commuters gathered under flyovers and sheltered areas to escape the heavy showers. Street vendors and small traders also faced disruptions as rainwater entered roadside business zones.

Despite the inconvenience, the rainfall brought down temperatures and provided relief from humid weather conditions experienced earlier in the week. Residents described the weather as pleasant after the showers, though concerns over drainage issues resurfaced due to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

More rainfall ahead

Weather officials have forecast continued rainfall activity in Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka over the next few days as the southwest monsoon remains active. Authorities have advised citizens to remain alert, avoid flooded roads and follow traffic advisories during periods of heavy rain.

The latest spell of rain once again underscored the challenges faced by Bengaluru during the monsoon, with flooded roads and traffic jams becoming a familiar sight across the rapidly growing metropolis.