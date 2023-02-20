MLA’s son attacks Sonu Nigam during concert: Fans outraged as video surfaces

Several years ago, Sonu Nigam faced controversy over his tweets regarding Azaan and perceived religious imposition. However, last year, Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and his ministers expressed support for the call to prayer in Mumbai.

Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 21st February 2023 12:31 am IST
MLA's son attacks Sonu Nigam during concert: Fans outraged as video surfaces
Sonu Nigam

A shocking incident occurred during a recent musical concert in Mumbai’s Chembur area, as famous singer Sonu Nigam was attacked by the son of an MLA. A video of the incident has since surfaced online, causing widespread outrage among fans of the acclaimed artist.

The incident took place while Nigam was performing on stage, with the MLA’s son allegedly hurling abuses and attacking the singer with his hands. The video shows Nigam being pulled down from the stage and pushed around by the assailant, who is seen trying to punch him.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of artists performing in public, as such incidents are becoming increasingly common in India. Fans of Nigam have expressed their support and solidarity with the singer, condemning the MLA’s son’s actions and calling for strict action to be taken against him.

Nigam himself has not yet commented on the incident, but it is hoped that he will soon be able to address the matter and provide his side of the story. The incident has sparked a much-needed conversation about the importance of protecting artists and performers from violence and harassment.

(With inputs taken from agencies)

Tags
Photo of Mansoor Hameed Mansoor Hameed|   Published: 21st February 2023 12:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button