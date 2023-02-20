MLA’s son attacks Sonu Nigam during concert: Fans outraged as video surfaces

A shocking incident occurred during a recent musical concert in Mumbai’s Chembur area, as famous singer Sonu Nigam was attacked by the son of an MLA. A video of the incident has since surfaced online, causing widespread outrage among fans of the acclaimed artist.

The incident took place while Nigam was performing on stage, with the MLA’s son allegedly hurling abuses and attacking the singer with his hands. The video shows Nigam being pulled down from the stage and pushed around by the assailant, who is seen trying to punch him.

Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of artists performing in public, as such incidents are becoming increasingly common in India. Fans of Nigam have expressed their support and solidarity with the singer, condemning the MLA’s son’s actions and calling for strict action to be taken against him.

Nigam himself has not yet commented on the incident, but it is hoped that he will soon be able to address the matter and provide his side of the story. The incident has sparked a much-needed conversation about the importance of protecting artists and performers from violence and harassment.

Bollywood Singer @SonuNigamSingh at Chembur Police station, recording his statement after a scuffle occurred with Sonu Nigam during an event in Mumbai’s Chembur area



News break @republic pic.twitter.com/hq3gfAqa58 — Alisha Nair (@Alisha_nair18) February 20, 2023

