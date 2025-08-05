Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLC and Siasat News Editor Amer Ali Khan took a significant step toward the economic empowerment of Muslim youth by spearheading an overseas recruitment programme in partnership with Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd. (TOMCOM). The initiative, held at the Siasat Auditorium in Hyderabad, on Monday, witnessed a massive turnout of job aspirants seeking opportunities in countries like Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and Fiji.

Speaking at the event, Amer Ali Khan highlighted the historical role of The Siasat Daily in uplifting the community through education and employment. “From the very beginning, Siasat has worked for the welfare of the community. Initially, our focus was on education. Now, we are channeling our efforts to ensure economic empowerment,” he said.

MLC Amer Ali Khan launches overseas jobs drive

MLC Amer Ali Khan launches overseas jobs drive

Today I felicitated the Overseas Recruitment Drive at Siasat, where hundreds of youth submitted resumes for jobs in Japan, Qatar, UAE & Fiji.

With TOMCOM & S-Hub, we're connecting talent to global opportunities.

MissionLakhpati. #SiasatHub #TOMCOM pic.twitter.com/88GYv1XEZz — Amer Ali Khan (@AmerAliKhan_INC) August 4, 2025

Reflecting on the 1980s, Amer Ali Khan recalled how Siasat became a lifeline for thousands of job-seeking Muslims by publishing employment advertisements from leading English national dailies at free of cost. “When the Gulf boom opened job doors, Muslims in Hyderabad were at the peak of educational and economic backwardness. Siasat took it upon itself to help, and thousands secured jobs abroad through those classified ads,” he noted.

The recent collaboration between Siasat Hub Foundation (S-Hub) and TOMCOM marks a new chapter in structured overseas recruitment. Amer Ali Khan explained that the Telangana Government, through TOMCOM, is now proactively identifying overseas job vacancies and facilitating recruitment. “This is not just about sending people abroad—it’s about building a roadmap for economic stability,” he said.

He added that S-Hub and TOMCOM have signed an MoU to hold more such programmes and guide youth in finding credible job opportunities abroad. The screening event on Sunday saw participation from professionals across disciplines – IT, Computer Science, Civil and Mechanical Engineering, and other technical domains.

Amer Ali Khan used the platform to declare a bold personal mission: “Before my MLC term ends on January 25, 2030, I want to transform at least one lakh families into financially stable households.” He reaffirmed that helping someone find a job is a continuous source of reward in Islam, quoting a Hadith and the wisdom of Hazrat Ali (RA): “When a prayer is not accepted, I am happier – because it carries divine wisdom.”

The screening camp was held in a packed auditorium with TOMCOM District Employment Officer Ms. Shabna and officer-in-charge Ritesh Kumar Mishra offering direct support. Siasat Hub Director Zahed Farooqui and TOMCOM officials guided candidates through recruitment processes.

Young job-seekers interacted with Amer Ali Khan, many of them posing for photos and expressing confidence in his vision. “Just like The Siasat Daily became a pillar of support for our community, Amer sahab’s initiatives will help reshape the economic future of our youth,” said one aspirant.

Amer Ali Khan also pledged to extend S-Hub’s partnerships with other government departments, ensuring that deserving students and unemployed youth have access to national and international employment pipelines.