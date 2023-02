Hyderabad: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Sunday held protests against ‘Gautam Adani and his friend Modi’ and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the findings of the Hindenburg research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani.

The police arrived at the spot and detained the protestors.

The Kejriwal-led party held protests on the issue across several states in the country.

