Modi might visit violence hit Manipur in September

Twenty-eight months after Manipur was first hit by ethnic violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state in mid-September.

Modi is expected to arrive in Imphal and Churachandpur and meet violence-hit displaced families, Deccan Herald reported.

Since May 3, 2023, the northeastern state has been caught amid full-fledged violence and arson between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities. Both sides have suffered a large extent of loss of life, property and displacement. Currently, the state is under the President’s rule.

Modi will also visit Assam and Mizoram between September 12 and 14 for the inauguration of key infrastructure projects.

The Opposition parties have been accusing the prime minister of consistently ignoring the unrest-scarred Manipur. On Friday, as PM Modi headed to China, Congress general secretary and senior leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe stating that people in the conflict-hit areas still await his visit.

“Even as the PM jets off abroad, the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit there to heal the wounds of May 2023. But the PM simply and stubbornly refuses to engage with the state, its political parties and leaders, civil society organisations, and the people themselves. He has simply washed his hands off Manipur – which stands as a tragic testimony to the blundering of the Union Home Minister,” Jairam’s post read.