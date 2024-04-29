Modi must explain: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP backing ‘sex-scandal’ accused candidate

Hyderabad: Sitting Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, April 29, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over sharing the stage and campaigning for an NDA candidate in Karnataka accused of exploiting women and making thousands of sleazy videos with them.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, hails from a prominent political family. His father, HD Revanna, currently serves as an MLA representing Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan. The JD(S) has fielded Prajwal Revanna again from Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

Asaduddin Owaisi, further questioned PM Modi over his claims of protecting and promoting the women of India and their “mangalsutras”, while supporting a candidate accused of exploiting women. He was referring to PM Modi’s speeches where he accused Congress of attempting to “sell away women’s jewellery”, including their mangalsutras, to distribute the wealth among Muslims.

“Modi must explain why he chose political power over the dignity of India’s daughters,” said Owaisi demanding an apology from the Prime Minister. Owaisi also claimed that the accused had fled the country.



.@narendramodi campaigned for NDA’s Hassan candidate in Mysore. This candidate has been accused of sexually exploiting & coercing women, making thousands of videos to blackmail them. The BJP was aware of this man’s background & the PM still supported him. What happened to Modi’s… pic.twitter.com/jor668pyos — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 29, 2024

On April 14, PM Modi held a rally in Mysore where he advocated for the JD(S) leader and Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna. The Congress has claimed that the BJP was aware of the candidate’s background, however, it chose to promote him.

The Congress backs its claims that the BJP was well aware of the candidate’s background with a purported letter addressed to BJP president JP Nadda from senior BJP leader Devraj Gowda, dated December 8, 2023, which was also shared on social media. In the letter, the BJP state chief was informed about a pen drive that carried many videos of Prajwal Revanna.

Despite this, the BJP continued campaigning for Revanna and allowed him to contest the elections.

On 14th April Modi was in Mysore pitching for India's worst ever sexual predator Prajwal Revanna to people of Hassan. He said that every vote given to Prajwal Revanna will strengthen Modi.



Prajwal who was Lok Sabha MP was disqualified Karnataka High Court for filing false… pic.twitter.com/UxI2hYnLRA — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) April 29, 2024

A controversy has rocked Karnataka, involving Prajwal Revanna, a JD(S) MP and NDA candidate, with serious allegations of sexual exploitation and the circulation of objectionable videos.

Some videos have surfaced that purportedly show Revanna coercing women into having sex and recording the acts on his phone.

Opposition parties question BJP

Taking to an X, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, while hitting out at the BJP, asked: Why did the BJP still go ahead with the alliance? Why no action was taken on the serial rapes video recorded and kept in the pen drive? Why did the PM campaign for and shared the stage with #PrajwalRevanna despite knowing that Prajwal is the kingpin of world’s biggest & murkiest sex abuse? Who helped #PrajwalRevanna escape to Germany? Why is PM silent?”