Modi, Yogi stopped unemployment by not having children: BJP MP

Just two days before the Lok Sabha elections begin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dinesh Lal Yadav has stirred controversy with his remarks on unemployment in India, which is a major election issues.

While speaking to reporters, Yadav credited senior BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adtiyanath for stopping unemployment by not having children.

“Tell me, does Modiji or Yogiji have even one child? They have stopped the unemployment. Now tell me who is increasing unemployment? Those who give birth to many children. The government is telling them to stop, but they are not agreeing.”

"मोदी जी-योगी जी ने एक भी बच्चा पैदा नही किया ताकि देश में बेरोजगारी न बढ़े': BJP सांसद निरहुआ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5oSPa15yv4 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 15, 2024

Yadav was campaigning in Puruvanchal. When asked about his comments on increased unemployment, particularly in the government sector, Yadav replied, “There are around 80 lakhs government jobs. According to the media, if the government fulfils these vacant posts, the issue of unemployment in India will cease to exist.”

The video of Yadav has become viral with many criticizing him for his insensitive remark, alleged to be pointed at a certain religious community.

You can watch the full video here.

Netizens reacts

One X user said, “According to BJP, undemployment is not the BJP’s fault. It is your fault… If you weren’t born, you wouldn’t have needed a job..”

Another X user said: “Why were you born? Tumhara paida hona hi galat hain.”

‘Fake video’, alleges BJP

However, BJP’s IT department in charge Amit Malviya has alleged the video was ‘fake’ and tagged the election commission to take action against those ‘spreading misleading reports’.

This video is fake. The Congress, like in MP, is using deepfakes to mislead people, create unrest and sow divisions in the society. Dinesh Lal Yadav, BJP MP from Azamgarh, is filing FIR against IYC President, who is a habitual offender. Complaint also being filed with @ECISVEEP.… https://t.co/MMrvXSw5mc — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 15, 2024

India will go to polls in seven phases starting from April 19 to July 1. Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh in UP. Voting in Azamgarh is scheduled to take place on May 25, in the sixth phase.