Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as CM as BJP makes debut in Odisha

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 6:15 pm IST
Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as CM as BJP makes debut in Odisha
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (right) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister Odisha on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and party President J.P. Nadda, among other dignitaries.

Apart from Majhi, two Deputy CMs also took the oath of office — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida — during a grand ceremony at the Janata Maidan in state capital Bhubaneswar.

Naveen Patnaik, who was the Chief Minister of Odisha for 24 years before the BJD lost power to the BJP, was also present on the stage, and extended his greetings and good wishes to the new government.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Odisha gets tribal CM in Mohan Charan Majhi, 2 deputy CMs

Notably, this is the first time the BJP came to power in the eastern state by unseating the dominant Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly polls.

The Chief Ministers of many BJP-ruled states also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier in the day, Mohan Majhi paid tributes to many eminent personalities of the state. He also visited outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 6:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button