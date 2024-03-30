Money Talk: Shah Rukh Khan’s earnings per Instagram post

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan’s stardom is beyond the silver screen, he is a brand in his own right. With a staggering 46.6 million followers on Instagram, SRK’s profile offers a glimpse into his personal life, projects, and interactions with fans and peers.

However, amidst his engaging content, the actor’s Instagram also serves as a lucrative platform for brands seeking exposure to his massive follower base. Paid promotions on his profile, often for products endorsed by the star himself, come with a hefty price tag.

Do you know how much?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram Fee

In 2020, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan charged between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore for a single Instagram post. Considering his rising popularity and growing influence, it’s safe to assume that his remuneration for paid posts has only increased since then.

As we enter 2024, King Khan’s value as an influencer on Instagram continues to soar, and it’s likely that his charges for sponsored content have risen accordingly. It must be surely above Rs 1 crore now.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Suhana Khan’s project, Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.