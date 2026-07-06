Monsoon weakest in 150 years, says Ramalinga Reddy

Shivamogga: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday, July 5, said the state is witnessing one of the weakest southwest monsoons in nearly 150 years, forcing the government to prioritise drinking water over irrigation. He made the remarks after inspecting the Bhadra Dam and reviewing the water storage position with officials.

Addressing reporters, the minister said the state government was closely monitoring the water levels in reservoirs and hoped rainfall would improve in the coming days.

“I visited the Bhadra Dam and the Upper Bhadra Project to assess the water situation. Rainfall has been extremely poor this year. In view of the current situation, drinking water has been given top priority. That is why the Chief Minister has appealed to farmers not to take up sowing this season until the situation improves,” he said.

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Reddy pointed out that the Bhadra reservoir supplies drinking water to several districts in central Karnataka and stressed that the available storage would be reserved primarily for domestic consumption.

He urged farmers not to depend on reservoir water for cultivation at present, assuring them that irrigation water would be released if rainfall improved and reservoirs received adequate inflows.

“The situation is similar in most major reservoirs across the state. Farmers should cooperate with the government during this difficult period,” he added.

On the Upper Bhadra Project, the minister said the Centre had declared it a national project and promised financial assistance of Rs 5,200 crore. He said the state government had repeatedly requested the Union government to release the funds.

“Despite the delay in central assistance, Karnataka has continued the project and has already spent more than Rs 12,000 crore. We have also raised issues related to the Hogenakkal, Mahadayi and Krishna projects with the Centre,” he said.

Responding to questions on cabinet expansion, Ramalinga Reddy declined to comment on speculation regarding a reshuffle. On the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he clarified that the exercise was being conducted by the Election Commission and not by the state government.

Several legislators and senior irrigation department officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.