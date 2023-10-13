Moral policing: 2 Muslim boys interrogated for accompanying Hindu girl in Karnataka

The incident took place near Peruvayi in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru city . The local group had questioned two Muslim boys who were standing with a Hindu girl at the bus stop.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:22 pm IST
Representative Image

Dakshina Kannada: Amid strict warning by the Siddaramaiah government and the setting up of a special wing, a case of moral policing was reported from the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, said police on Friday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The incident took place near Peruvayi in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru city on Thursday. The local group had questioned two Muslim boys who were standing with a Hindu girl at the bus stop.

The local youth had observed the group and grew suspicious about the movements of the boys. They had come from Kuddupadavu in a bus and were waiting to go to Uppala in Kasaragod in Kerala, police said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: Man shares pro-Palestine slogans as Whatsapp status

The locals questioned them and took their videos. Though the boys claimed that they were students and they knew each other, the police were informed. The jurisdictional Vitla police took them to the station and released them after initial inquiry. The boys told police that they were residents of Perla in Kasaragod district.

Meanwhile, the video of the boys went viral on social media. The police were investigating the case. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 13th October 2023 1:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button