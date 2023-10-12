Karnataka: Man shares pro-Palestine slogans as Whatsapp status

A 20-year-old man was let off with a warning after he shared a pro-Palestine slogan as his WhatsApp status in Hospet, Karnataka on Thursday, October 12.

Siasat.com spoke to an official from the Hospet police who said the man named Nawaz had shared “Palestine Zindabad” on his WhatsApp status.

“We received some complaints regarding this and registered an FIR against Nawaz under Section 108. We are very clear of no communal tension in our area. further investigations are on,” the official said.

Nawaz was let off with a warning.