Morbi bridge disaster: Kejriwal demands Gujarat CM’s resignation

Kejriwal further said that 'corruption' was the main reason for the occurrence of the bridge tragedy.

Updated: 1st November 2022 12:54 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) [File Photo]

Days after the devastating Morbi cable bridge tragedy in Gujarat, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of the state chief minister Bhupendra Patel for ‘corruption’.

He also said that elections should be immediately conducted in the state.

“Gujarat chief minister should resign immediately, and elections should be held,” Arvind Kejriwal said on the bridge disaster.

“Why was a clock company given the tender of a bridge? This means he had links with the party (BJP),” the Delhi chief minister. The FIR in the case mentions neither the company nor its owners,” he said.

The death toll in the Morbi hanging bridge collapse incident increased to 134 on Monday.

Teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted a search operation throughout the night to find the Garkaw victims in Macchu river after the bridge collapsed, as per officials.

