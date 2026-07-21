More than 35 Ravana idols unearthed in Mandya, Mysuru

Mysuru: The discovery of more than 35 idols of Ravana during archaeological excavations in parts of Mandya and Mysuru districts has surprised historians and archaeology experts, reviving interest in the region’s ancient cultural and religious history. The findings have sparked fresh discussions on the historical significance of Ravana worship in southern Karnataka.

Mandya and Mysuru are traditionally associated with episodes from the Indian epics. While Muthathi is believed to have links with the Ramayana, Pandavapura and Kunti Betta are associated with the Mahabharata. Against this backdrop, the large number of Ravana idols unearthed in the region has attracted considerable academic attention.

According to experts, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recovered around 15 to 20 Ravana idols during excavations carried out in Maddur, Malavalli and Mandya taluks. A similar number of idols were independently discovered by noted ancient history and archaeology scholar Prof. N.S. Rangaraju during his research in Malavalli, Bannur and T. Narasipura.

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The idols, found at different excavation sites, indicate that Ravana may have been revered or worshipped in certain communities during a particular historical period. Historians say the discoveries could provide valuable insights into regional religious practices, temple traditions and cultural diversity that existed in Karnataka centuries ago.

Experts believe detailed scientific examination, dating studies and inscription analysis will help establish the exact age and historical context of the idols. The discoveries are expected to contribute significantly to ongoing research on the spread of Ramayana traditions and the evolution of religious beliefs in southern India.

Archaeologists have emphasised that further excavation and documentation will be essential to understand the significance of the findings and determine whether additional Ravana idols or related artefacts remain buried in the region. The discoveries have renewed interest among historians in exploring Karnataka’s lesser-known archaeological heritage.