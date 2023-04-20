Morphed pics with PM Modi, other ministers lands Noida conman in jail

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery) as well under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police said.

Representarive image (Photo: Unsplash)

Noida: A Noida resident who allegedly duped people by flaunting on social media morphed images with ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been arrested, police officials said on Thursday.

The accused defrauded people by assuring them tenders and government jobs by claiming link with top officers and ministers, the officials said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Kashif (36), who lives in a high-rise society in Sector 107. He was arrested by the Special Task Force of the UP Police on Wednesday, an officer said.

“He had posted his morphed pictures on social media which purportedly showed him interacting with some ministers in central government as well as the state government. He also had edited his picture which showed him with PM Modi,” the police officer said, wishing to not to be named.

“He had used these morphed images to flex connection with top government officers and ministers and duped people by assuring them tenders or job in government departments,” the officer added.

Kashif was held from Greater Noida on Wednesday by an STF team. The police have impounded a Mercedes car used by him and seized three Apple iPhones, according to the official.

He was produced before a local court on Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

