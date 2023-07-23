Mosque to replace London’s iconic entertainment complex

London’s iconic entertainment complex, Trocadero, will soon be replaced by a three-storey mosque. The mosque can house 390 worshippers.

According to various media reports, the mosque will be built by 56-year-old Muslim billionaire Asif Aziz, who is popularly known as ‘Mr West End’.

Named as ‘Piccadilly Prayer Space,’ the mosque will be located inside the Trocadero, between Piccadilly Circus and Soho. His foundation named the Aziz Foundation will be driving the project.

Ironically, the mosque replaces a century-old entertainment complex famous for its numerous gay bars, strip joints and nightclubs, all considered sinful in Islam has sparked a debate questioning its location.

Built in 1896, Trocadero was once considered an iconic entertainment centre. Over the century, the building underwent various transformations but recently its jazz started to decline.

In 2011, Asif Aziz’s property company, Criterion Capital, purchased the Trocadero for redeveloping the space.