Most expensive items from Anushka Sharma’s closet: Watches to bags

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, is known not just for her acting prowess but also for her luxurious lifestyle. She is married to Virat Kohli, one of the richest cricketers in India and one of the highest-paid brand endorsers. The couple represents glamour and success.

Here’s a peek into a few most expensive items in Anushka Sharma’s closet that reflect her sophisticated taste

Extravagant Drop Earrings: Rs. 1,10,44,500

Luxury Watch Collection:

Anushka’s love for luxury watches is evident from her impressive collection, which includes timepieces that are both functional and fashionable.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch

Price: Rs. 50 lakhs approx.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual

Price: Rs. 4,40,000

Anushka Sharma’s Handbags

Dior Limited-Edition Book Tote Bag

Price: Rs. 2,50,000

Fendi Black Mania Shopping Tote

Price: Rs. 1,55,000

Burberry Canvas Tote Bag

Rs. 1,00,000

Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Cross-Body Bag

Rs. 1,15,000

Chanel Deauville Tote Bag

Rs. 2,80,000

Designer Gown: Rs. 5,95,000

High-Profile Brand Endorsements

In addition to her style, Anushka Sharma is a favorite among luxury brands, often seen endorsing high-end products. Her partnership with these brands not only reflects her star power but also her alignment with a luxurious lifestyle. These endorsements are a natural extension of her own affinity for luxury and elegance.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen as legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film “Chakda Xpress.” Directed by Prosit Roy, this biopic delves into the life and career of the iconic Indian women’s cricketer.