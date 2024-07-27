Most expensive items from Anushka Sharma’s closet: Watches to bags

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, is known not just for her acting prowess but also for her luxurious lifestyle. She is married to Virat Kohli, one of the richest cricketers in India and one of the highest-paid brand endorsers. The couple represents glamour and success.
Here’s a peek into a few most expensive items in Anushka Sharma’s closet that reflect her sophisticated taste
Extravagant Drop Earrings: Rs. 1,10,44,500
Luxury Watch Collection:
Anushka’s love for luxury watches is evident from her impressive collection, which includes timepieces that are both functional and fashionable.
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch
Price: Rs. 50 lakhs approx.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual
Price: Rs. 4,40,000
Anushka Sharma’s Handbags
Dior Limited-Edition Book Tote Bag
Price: Rs. 2,50,000
Fendi Black Mania Shopping Tote
Price: Rs. 1,55,000
Burberry Canvas Tote Bag
Rs. 1,00,000
Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Cross-Body Bag
Rs. 1,15,000
Chanel Deauville Tote Bag
Rs. 2,80,000
Designer Gown: Rs. 5,95,000
High-Profile Brand Endorsements
In addition to her style, Anushka Sharma is a favorite among luxury brands, often seen endorsing high-end products. Her partnership with these brands not only reflects her star power but also her alignment with a luxurious lifestyle. These endorsements are a natural extension of her own affinity for luxury and elegance.
On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen as legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming film “Chakda Xpress.” Directed by Prosit Roy, this biopic delves into the life and career of the iconic Indian women’s cricketer.