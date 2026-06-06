Mumbai: Bollywood has delivered several memorable horror films over the years, but very few have managed to combine spine-chilling storytelling with big-budget scale. While horror-comedies have dominated the genre in recent times, one film stands apart as the most expensive ‘pure horror’ movie ever produced in Hindi cinema. It is ‘Shaitaan’.

Released in 2024, Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyothika, holds the distinction of being Bollywood’s costliest non-comedy horror film, as per information available online. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural black magic thriller was mounted on an ambitious scale rarely seen in the genre.

What was the budget of Shaitaan?

Shaitaan was made on a production budget of approximately Rs 60–65 crore. In addition, the makers are said to have spent nearly Rs 20 crore on promotions and prinit, taking the film’s total investment to around Rs 85 crore.

For a genre that traditionally operates on modest budgets in India, Shaitaan represented a significant financial gamble.

What’s the plot of Shaitaan?

The film revolves around a seemingly ordinary family whose peaceful weekend getaway turns into a nightmare when a mysterious stranger enters their home. The intruder hypnotizes the couple’s daughter using dark supernatural forces, forcing the parents into a terrifying battle to save their child before it’s too late.

The intense psychological conflict, coupled with themes of black magic and helplessness, struck a chord with audiences and helped the film stand out in the crowded horror space.

Box office performance and success

Despite its hefty budget, Shaitaan emerged as one of the biggest success stories of 2024. The supernatural thriller, which hit theatres on March 8, 2024, went on to gross over Rs 211 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Beyond its theatrical earnings, the film also generated substantial revenue from non-theatrical rights. Reports suggest that the makers earned around Rs 80 crore from Netflix’s streaming rights and an additional Rs 30 crore through satellite deals.

Where can you watch Shaitaan?

If you haven’t watched the film yet, Shaitaan is currently available to stream on Netflix. Viewers can also choose to rent or purchase the movie on platforms such as Apple TV.