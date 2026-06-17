Most of Telangana to stay dry till June 20; heatwave for 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana residents awaiting the relief of rains will have to stand by for a while longer, as the monsoon is expected to cover the north, central and eastern districts only after June 20/21, according to local weather enthusiast T Balaji’s forecast.

Meanwhile, residents will have to bear a heatwave for the next three days. Temperatures in some districts are reaching almost 44 degrees Celsius, with Mothey in Suryapet recording 43.6 degrees, Yerrupalem in Khammam reaching 43.5 degrees, Bejjur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Jannaram in Mancherial and Kethepalle in Nalgonda recording 43.3 degrees.

Temperature in Hyderabad is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

Some areas in central, southern, and eastern Telangana, including Hyderabad might experience rains in the evening/night.